Narcolepsy Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Bioprojet, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Graymark Healthcare,

global narcolepsy market accounted to US$ 2,026.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,537.9 Mn by 2027.]

The narcolepsy market by type is segmented into narcolepsy with cataplexy, narcolepsy without cataplexy, and secondary cataplexy. In 2018, the narcolepsy with cataplexy segment held a largest market share of 65.1% of the narcolepsy market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its significant prevalence among patients suffering with narcolepsy. Episodes of cataplexy are reported to be encountered among 55-60% of patients suffering with narcolepsy. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to also witness the fastest growth rate of 9.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the increasing demand for drugs to treat the disease.

Company Profiles

Bioprojet,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Graymark Healthcare, Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Shire (Acquired by Takeda),

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG, Mylan N.V.

Shionogi Inc.

The global narcolepsy market on the basis of product is segmented into sodium oxybate, central nervous system (CNS) stimulants, and antidepressants. Sodium oxybate segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Sodium oxybate is the one of the primary medication recommended by specialists to patients suffering with narcolepsy. The high cost of the branded counterparts, availability of reimbursement with certain regions as well as approval of the drug in majority of the top markets is likely to contribute to the growth and dominance of the segment. Sodium is oxybate is also expected to exhibit highest growth witnessing a robust CAGR over the forecast years.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global narcolepsy industry. Few of the recent product launch and acquisitions are listed below:

2018: Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced FDA approval of Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in pediatric narcolepsy patients

2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited acquired Shire plc to expand its geographic footprint and leading position in Japan and the U.S.

2018: Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced FDA acceptance of supplemental new drug application for Xyrem (sodium oxybate) to treat cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in pediatric narcolepsy patients

The relationship between public health and neurology was not been adequately explored until recent years. The burden of neurological disorders have increased significantly across the world. These disorders are estimated to affect over a billion population worldwide, according to the World Health Organization by 2016. Neurological disorders are commonly found among all the age groups, in all geographic populations. Similarly, sleep related neurological disorders that comprise a large group of diseases also affect a substantial population worldwide. These diseases majorly includes insomnia, sleep apnea, narcolepsy and others. However, in the recent years, several measures have been undertaken so as to generate awareness and educate the population regarding these diseases, which is likely to propagate patients from accessing the available medications and treatments for these conditions. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information 2017, clinician and public awareness of various sleep disorders with the intent of increasing rates of recognition and treatment. The increasing awareness in patients and initiatives undertaken by non-profit parties is expected to outreach a large patient population regarding the medications available for the disease, thereby favoring the market growth.

