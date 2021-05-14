Organs-on-chips Market Size to Incur Rapid Extension at Magnifying CAGR by 2027 – Research Strategy and Growth Opportunities | Global Analysis and Forecast Report 2019

Organs-on-chips are a multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chit that fosters the actions, mechanics and physiological response of entire organs and organ system.

The Organs-on-chips market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as wave in applications of OOC devices in the healthcare sector, increase in demand for organ-on-chip in drug screening, rise in in-demand OOCs for lung & Kidney based organ culture, improving R&D pertaining to OOCs and increase in research activities. Nevertheless, high cost of OOC devices may restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Organovo

Hepregen

Hurel Corporation

Nortis

TissUse

Tara Biosystems

AxoSim

Emulate Inc.

CN Bio Innovations.

MIMETAS

The “Global Organs-on-chip Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Organs-on-chips market with detailed market segmentation by type, offerings, application end user and geography. The global Organs-on-chips market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Organs-on-chips/lung stent market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Organs-on-chips market is segmented on the basis of Type, Offerings, Application and End User. Based on Type the market is segmented as Liver-on-chip, Kidney-on-chip, Lung-on-chip, Heart-on-chip and Other Organs. Based on offering the market is segmented into Product and Services. Based on Application the market is segmented as Physiological Model Development, Drug Discovery and Toxicology Research. Based on End User the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Cosmetic Industry and Other End Users.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Organs-on-chips market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Organs-on-chips market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Organs-on-chips market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Organs-on-chips market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Organs-on-chips market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Organs-on-chips market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Organs-on-chips market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Organs-on-chips market.

The report also includes the profiles of Organs-on-chips market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

