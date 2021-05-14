Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty Balloon Catheters Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% By 2023 | Abbott,B. Braun Melsungen,BIOTRONIK,Boston Scientific,Cardinal

The global PTCA balloon catheters market was valued at $1,064 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,431 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023.

The report segments the market based on product, delivery platform, compliance, balloon material, and region. Based on product, it is divided into normal balloon catheter, drug eluting balloon catheter, cutting balloon catheter, and scoring balloon catheter. Based on delivery platform it is bifurcated into over-the-wire (OTW) balloon catheter, and rapid exchange (RX)/monorail balloon catheter.

PTCA balloon catheters may either be semi-compliant or non-compliant. Materials such as polyolefin copolymer (POC), polyethylene (PE), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are used to manufacture PTCA balloons. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Product and material segmentation analysis helps understand the various types of devices and materials used to manufacture PTCA balloons.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which determines the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of the global market.

The List of Companies :

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Medtronic plc

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL PTCA BALLOON CATHETERS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL PTCA BALLOON CATHETERS MARKET, BY DELIVERY PLATFORM

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL PTCA BALLOON CATHETERS MARKET, BY COMPLIANCE

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL PTCA BALLOON CATHETERS MARKET, BY BALLOON MATERIAL

CHAPTER 8 PTCA BALLOON CATHETERS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILES

