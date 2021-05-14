Precision Viticulture Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

The global Precision Viticulture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. Precision viticulture is precision farming applied to optimize winery performance, mainly maximizing grape yield and nice whilst minimizing environmental influences and risk. This is achieved by means of measuring nearby version in elements that have an impact on grape yield and first-class (soil, topography, microclimate, vine fitness, and many others.) and applying appropriate viticulture management practices (trellis design, pruning, fertilizer utility, irrigation, timing of harvest, etc.).

Agriculture is among the vital functions carried out to sustain humanity over the centuries. The prime role played by agriculture in providing sustenance has enabled the human population to grow significantly over the years, but if agriculture is to maintain its ability to feed the world, it has to become more like a full-fledged manufacturing operation. The land area available for agriculture has decreased considerably in recent years due to erosion and urbanization. The need to expand or preserve the present food output from the cultivable land requires increasing the productivity of the market without imposing an added burden on the environment.

The global food demand is growing at a rapid pace leading to the need to produce roughly 70 % more food roughly over current capacity. This factor is leading to the development of sustainable, economic, and environmentally friendly practices in agriculture. Many experts related to the agriculture field want to adhere to the global farming methods that use the conventional method, but a few pioneering practices are paving the way for the modernization of agriculture. Smart farming techniques are expected to be incorporated into agricultural practices to improve the quantity and quality of agricultural products. Development in technologies has increased farmers access to facilities such as soil scanning, GPS, data management, and Internet of Things technologies which are radically changing the agriculture industry. The development of strategies in agriculture as opposed to growing what is traditionally grown is increasing the yield of farmlands around the world. Farmers are also seeking to improve the efficacy of fertilizers and pesticides while using them more selectively. The needs of the crop yield and their nutrition are also maintained by preventing disease and enhancing overall quality.

