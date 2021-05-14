Real Estate Market : Current Business Trends & Growth Opportunities 2014-2023

The real estate industry’s market consists of the sales of real estate services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that rent, lease and allow the use of buildings and/or land. The industry also includes managing real estate for others, selling, renting and buying real estate for others and appraising real estate.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global real estate market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global real estate market. Africa was the smallest region in the global real estate market.

Get Sample PDF Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TBRC00009054

Blockchain is emerging as a technology to eliminate hidden costs and inefficiencies in the housing market. Blockchain is a record-keeping technology functioning as the encrypted register of digital data. It can encode a property with a unique identifier, and is thus capable of recording the movement of asset from one owner to the next. Real estate is a document-intensive business, and a distributed blockchain ledger can consolidate mortgage, escrow and deed transfer record-keeping, and can also allow automated accommodation of contingent events in the terms of contracts. This helps in expediting real estate transactions, reducing fraud and offering total transparency. In July 2016, Sweden became the first western country to explore the use of blockchain for real estate. The Republic of Georgia, Honduras and Brazil have also announced pilot programs for blockchain in real estate.

Report Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the real estate- How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets- What forces will shape the market going forward- The Real Estate market global report from Publisher answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider services market, and compares it with other markets.

– The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

– The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

– Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

– The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

– Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

– The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

– The real estate market section of the report gives context. It compares the real estate market with other segments of the services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, real estate indicators comparison.

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TBRC00009054

Reasons to Purchase

– Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

– Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

– Identify growth segments for investment.

– Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

– Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

– Benchmark performance against key competitors.

– Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

– Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

– Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.