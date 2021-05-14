Religious Organizations Market Outlook to 2022 by Global Leading Key Players – The Salvation Army, Feeding America, Samaritan’s Purse, Food For The Poor, Blessings International

The New Report “Religious Organizations Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The religious organizations market consists of the revenues of entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate religious establishments, such as churches, religious temples, and monasteries, and/or administer an organized religion or promote religious activities. This market includes donations received by religious organizations.

Crowdfunding is rapidly becoming one of the most popular modes for religious organizations to raise funds. It is a process of raising capital through a large number of independent investors primarily via crowdfunding platforms and social networking websites. Crowdfunding includes funds raised through donation websites, online charity auctions, and giving by text. According to Massolution crowdfunding report 2015, the global crowdfunding industry expanded by 167%, from $6.1 billion in 2013 to $16.2 billion in 2014 in terms of funds raised. The industry more than doubled in 2015, reaching $34.4 billion.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

The Salvation Army, Feeding America, Samaritan’s Purse, Food For The Poor, Blessings International

