Sepsis Diagnostic Market : Rise in demand for antibiotic resistant bacterial strains, aging population fuel the growth of the market

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused by the response of host immune system to a bacterial infection. It causes injury to its own tissues and organs. Sepsis is considered as a three-staged syndrome by physicians that start with sepsis, leading to severe sepsis, and finally septic shock. Severe sepsis is associated with organ dysfunction and acute alteration in mental status. The septic shock is defined as severe sepsis with signs of abnormalities in cellular metabolism, rapid falling of blood pressure and organ dysfunction, that is considered as medical emergency.

Rise in demand for antibiotic resistant bacterial strains, aging population, and high incidence of hospital acquired infection fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in the number of product approvals for diagnosis of sepsis also boost the market growth. However, factors such as shortage of skilled professionals for diagnosing sepsis, lack of awareness, and use of standard protocols during manufacturing of antibiotics impede the growth of the global sepsis diagnostic market. Emerging economies provide growth opportunities for the growth of the market due to the increase in cases of neonatal umbilical cord infection and rise in number of surgical procedures in these regions.

The global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented based on technology, product, method, usability, pathogen, and geography. The market by technology is divided into microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and flow cytometry. By product, it is categorized into blood culture media, instruments, assays & reagents, and software. The global sepsis diagnostics market on the basis of method is bifurcated into conventional diagnostics and automated diagnostics. Further, based on the usability, the market is classified into laboratory testing and point-of-care testing. On the basis of pathogen, it is subsegmented into bacterial sepsis, gram-negative bacterial sepsis, gram-positive bacterial sepsis, fungal sepsis, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and LAMEA.

The companies profiled in this market are bioMrieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bruker Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Inc., T2 Biosystems, Inc, Nanosphere, Inc., Cepheid Inc., and Trinity Biotech plc.

Key Benefits :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which helps determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which elucidates the competitive outlook of the market.

Extensive analysis by product elucidates the use of sepsis diagnostic products for the treatment of sepsis.

