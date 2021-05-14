Significant Insights of Risk-Based Authentication Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Press Release

Risk-Based Authentication

Risk-Based Authentication Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Risk-Based Authentication Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Risk-Based Authentication Industry. Risk-Based Authentication market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Risk-Based Authentication market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Get Sample PDF of Risk-Based Authentication Market Report  

Market Overview:

  • The risk-based authentication market is expected to register a CAGR of 15%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The increasing number of cyber attacks and data breaches have increased awareness regarding data security which is generating demand for highly secure and authentic solutions.
  • – As passwords are proving to be a riskier choice of authentication and cyber attacks, such as simple phishing schemes to sophisticated and targeted phishing attacks are also expected to rise, thereby making risk-based authentication technologies, such as multifactor authentication (that uses OTPs and smart cards with variable passwords), become the requirement of many end-user industries.
  • – Governments across the world are promoting the use of risk-based authentication. For instance, in the United States, the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) in its directive outlined the mandatory use of multifactor authentication for all local and remote accounts associated with users who access controlled and unclassified information.
  • – However, the adoption of risk-based authentication has been so slow in the consumer and enterprise spaces because of the technical complexity and high cost of implementing risk-based authentication.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The risk-based authentication (RBA) is a non-static authentication system which takes into account the profile of the agent requesting access to the system to determine the risk profile associated with that transaction. RBA system evaluates their credentials when a person attempts to access an application, database or any other secure resource.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Risk-Based Authentication Market Are:

  • RSA Security LLC
  • IBM Corporation
  • CA Technologies
  • Micro Focus International plc
  • Okta Inc.
  • SecureAuth Corporation
  • Gemalto N.V.
  • Equifax Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Cross Match Technologies, Inc.
  • Financial Software Systems, Inc.

    Ask for Discount

    Risk-Based Authentication Market

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

