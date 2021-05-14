Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Significant Insights of Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

GIVE US A TRY

Significant Insights of Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

0
Press Release

Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS)

Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Industry. Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Get Sample PDF of Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244402  

Market Overview:

  • The global unified communication as-a-service market was valued at USD 4370.19 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 17165.9 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 25.67 %, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Unified Communications (UC), since its inception, emerged as a cost-effective solution for businesses across industries, such as healthcare, BFSI, and retail.
  • – The need for easy-to-maintain network systems that enable effective communication possible across the end-user industries, including retail, healthcare, and manufacturing, among others, is evident, considering the old/obsolete contact centers.
  • – Ease of adopting cloud technology has further boosted the adoption of video conferencing, which is driving the adoption of cloud services for various business needs. The availability of cloud-based systems is easing the adoption of UCaaS by healthcare providers.
  • – For instance, in 2018, The British Medical Journal (BMJ) deployed RingCentral’s UCaaS to make its comms infrastructure fit for the cloud era. This has helped BMJ to improve on its support processes.
  • – The growing adoption of BYOD and other mobility solutions has been aiding the adoption of UCaaS solutions. With respect to the consumer, mobile-first solutions, and IP applications, communication is enabled through chat/audio/video call through the same device, which addresses all customer queries. These solutions are aimed at enhancing customer service assistance, self-service, and merchandise inquiries. Employees benefit from deploying virtual training and merchandise management tools.
  • – Companies are also introducing new products or services into leverage the growing demand for UCaaS. Maintel launched ICON Now, which is a UCaaS offering aimed at companies with 100 to 1,000 employees.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Unified communications-as-a-Service refers to a service model where the provider delivers different telecom or communications applications, software products and processes generally over the web. The unified communication unifies or integrates all the communication methods used by a business into a single platform or multiple communication tools. This report segments the market by End-user Industry (Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Financial services, and other End-user Industries) and Geography.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market Are:

  • Mitel Networks Corporation
  • Ring Central Inc.
  • 8X8 Inc.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.
  • Comcast Corporation
  • Vonage Holdins Inc.
  • West Corporation
  • Star2Star Communications LLC
  • DXC technology
  • Alcatel Lucent Enterprise International
  • IBM Corporation
  • Cisco Systems Inc.

    Price of Report: $ 4250 (SUL)

    Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244402

    Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market Definition

    Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market

    Chapter 3: Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market Executive Summary

    Chapter 4: Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

    Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

    Chapter 6: Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

    Chapter 7: Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

    Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

    Chapter 9: Key Players for Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market

    Highlights of The Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market:

    • Historical and current scenario 
    • Trends and developments 
    • Market forecast 
    • Price analysis and forecast 
    • Porter’s five forces analysis 
    • SWOT analysis 
    • Value chain analysis

    Ask for Discount Here https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-discount/14244402

    Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Post Views: 42
    • RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror