Significant Insights of Wi-Fi Analytics Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024

Significant Insights of Wi-Fi Analytics Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

Wi-Fi Analytics

Wi-Fi Analytics Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Wi-Fi Analytics Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Wi-Fi Analytics Industry. Wi-Fi Analytics market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Wi-Fi Analytics market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The Wi-Fi analytics market was valued at USD 3.34 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.79 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 28.20% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The most important factor contributing to Wi-Fi’s superiority is that it doesn’t require an application to be installed on customers’ smartphones to gather behavioral data or even to collect customer profiles and trigger proximity-based marketing messages, based on customers’ in-store location. Increase in Wi-Fi supporting bandwidth is further supporting the market adoption.
  • – Wi-Fi has evolved as one of the most widespread and versatile technologies for modern in-store retail analytics. E-commerce businesses use online marketing analytics tools to monitor customer navigation data, through the company websites. The collected data is used to yield insights and make decisions to increase business revenue.
  • – Shopping complexes, public places, transport hubs, and nowadays, even the cars and trains, boast of having onboard Wi-Fi, that is expected to become regular in the market, as it is seen as an enhanced service option in customer satisfaction, in other businesses. Such evolving utility is supposed to be even more critical in the long-term demand for the market. The focus of governments to build smart and intelligent cities, transport, hospitals, etc., in order to strengthen the amenities and infrastructure, is further augmenting the application and is expected to boost the demand.
  • – The stringent regulations also strengthen Wi-Fi analytics solutions. The GDPR, which came into effect in 2018, in the EU, requires all data controllers and processors that handle personal information of EU residents, to implement proper security measures, to ensure that no personal data is compromised. Such actions are expected to drive more secure application of Wi-Fi analytics and support demand from the vendor, complying to these regulatory bindings.<

    Scope of the Report:

  • Wi-Fi analytics enables the organization to use the information available through the wireless network, to make better decisions about physical space. Wi-fi analytics is being divided as a solution and service in terms of the component which is deployed in the cloud and on-premise. The different kinds of applications like footfall analytics, customer engagement, customer experience management, customer behavior analytics, customer loyalty management are being used in retail, hospitality, sports and leisure, transportation, healthcare sectors.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Wi-Fi Analytics Market Are:

  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Euclid Analytics
  • Cloud4Wi
  • Purple Wi
  • Fi
  • Fortinet Inc.
  • RetailNext
  • Yelp Wi
  • Fi Inc.
  • Ruckus Wireless Inc.
  • Blix
  • Skyfii Limited
  • July Systems Inc.

    Wi-Fi Analytics Market

