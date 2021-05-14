Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Significant Insights of Workforce Management Software Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

Workforce Management Software

Workforce Management Software Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Workforce Management Software Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Workforce Management Software Industry. Workforce Management Software market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Workforce Management Software market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The global workforce management software market was valued at USD 2601.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 3327.87 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.21 % over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). According to a study conducted by Dell and Intel on the current trends at the workplaces across the globe, although employees are broadly happy with their current jobs, they are increasingly growing dissatisfied with the reporting and communication processes adopted by their organizations. This problem is further compounded by the changing needs at the workplace, with employees no longer expected to just work within a conventional schedule of a 9 AM – 5 PM, due to diversification in work practices.
  • – Earlier, the resource management was carried out manually or through spreadsheets, which was highly time-consuming, leading to the discrepancy of data. Introduction of IoT to workforce management software eases the job by enhancing technological capabilities. This is likely to boost the workforce management software market growth over the forecast period.
  • – Analytical solutions cause the companies to increase their bottom line and increase their ROI by projecting future trends and extrapolating possible outcomes based on “what-if” scenarios. The collaboration between partners like vendors, suppliers and customers gets easier by uncovering new insights. The success of any implemented plan can also be measured using analytical solutions.
  • – In a report titled ‘The Future of Jobs 2018’ by the World Economic Forum (WEF), around 54% of the global workforce had to be re-skilled or up-skilled to work in disruptive and digital technologies spawning the virtual world. Managing a workforce management software is a challenge for the companies, since vendors are releasing new versions of workforce management software every other day and similar companies are also emerging.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Workforce management software enables organizations to centralize resource usage data and better plan future utilization. It allows the companies to create custom workflows to be more efficient in their decision-making processes and protect the integrity of data. Therefore, in order to manage several aspects of workforce for better productivity, the market software solutions include workforce forecast & scheduling, time & attendance management, task management, HR management and others including workforce analytics.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Workforce Management Software Market Are:

  • Active Operations Management International LLP
  • NICE Systems Ltd.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Infor
  • Kronos Incorporated
  • Reflexis Systems, Inc.
  • SISQUAL
  • Replicon Inc.
  • WorkForce Software, LLC
  • JDA Software Group, Inc.
  • BambooHR LLC
  • 7shifts
  • IBM Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Verint Systems Inc
  • ADP, LLC
  • ATOSS Software AG

