Smart Grid Data Analytics Market is Expected to Surpass at a CAGR of 17.8% Forecast by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Smart Grid Data Analytics Market – By Application (Healthcare, Energy Consumption, Automotive industry, Smart Meters, Information Technology, Others), By Technology (Infrared, Resistive, Capacitive, Electromagnetic, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Smart Grid Data Analytics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Smart Grid Data Analytics Market is expected to mask a CAGR of 17.8% during the projected period. Further, the market was calculated at USD 4.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach at a valuation of USD 5.1 billion by the end of forecast period.

Smart grid data analytics is a key sector of the industrial internet of things (IOT) with the potential to help market to address key financial, operational and customer challenges. Innovations in the field of data science, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics (BDA) are allowing seamless and quick integration processing and analysis of multiple data. The smart grid data analytics is majorly growing market in telecommunication industry across the globe. The Information layer is now added to the conventional electricity transmission and distribution network for data collection, storage, and analysis with the help of installation of smart meters and sensors. Companies are now significantly investing in new and potential technologies such as smart grid data analytics; this factor is predicted to rise demand for smart grid data analytics in the coming years. Currently the China is the strongest region in the smart grid data analytics sector, as china is the major producer of renewable energy and coal production compare to other countries, so this factor is projected to drive the growth of market in coming years.



Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of smart grid data analytics market with respect to following sub-markets:



By Application

– Healthcare

– Energy Consumption

– Automotive industry

– Smart Meters

– Information Technology

– Others



By Technology

– Infrared

– Resistive

– Capacitive

– Electromagnetic

– Others



By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– Google

– Panasonic Corporation

– Samsung Display corporation

– LG Display

– Microsoft corporation

– Cisco Inc.

– Ricoh Ltd.

– NEC corporation

– FOXCONN tech group

– Hitachi Ltd.

– Other Prominent Players

