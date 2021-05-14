SMS firewall Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Global SMS Firewall Market Overview

An SMS firewall is a solution that aids in the protection and blocking of illegal SMS traffic with the assistance of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and SMS aggregators. There are two types of SMS firewall solutions, i.e., Application-to-person messaging and person-to-application messaging. The Application-to-person messaging has reached 31% of the total messaging traffic in 2017 and is also expected to thrive well during the forecast period of 2017-2023. The global SMS firewall market is estimated to garner a market revenue of USD 3.31 billion by the end of 2023, as per the MRFR report.

An SMS firewall has a content-based and a network-based security solution that enables the SMS operators to safeguard their subscribers and enterprise customers from various threats. The latest Market Research Future report indicated that the global SMS firewall market is expected to expand at the high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% throughout the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players profiled by MRFR include SAP SE (Germany), Twilio Inc. (US), AMD Telecom S.A. (Greece), Anam Technologies Ltd. (Ireland), Tata Communications Limited (India), and Cloudmark, Inc. (US).

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report on global SMS firewall market has segmented the market by SMS type, service, organization, and end-user.

By type, the market segments include application to person (A2P) and person to application (P2A). The A2P segment is estimated to grow the most during the forecast period of 2016-2023. Most industry verticals are likely to rely on A2P such as banking, travel, finance, and healthcare. The spam-free nature of these SMSs is expected to drive significant market growth.

Service-wise, the market is segmented into SMS, SMS fraud, A2P SMS, send routing info, unstructured supplementary service data (USSD), and signaling errors. USSD is quite similar to SMS service. However, it has a specific time frame for any transaction to take place. A2P SMS have numerous implementations, like one-time passwords (OTP) verifications, alerts, and promotional messages.

Organization-based segmentation of the SMS firewall market comprises small and medium scale enterprises (SME) and large-scale enterprises. Several SMEs are adopting cloud-based SMS solutions, due to its cost-effectiveness and a highly flexible structure boosting further market growth.

By end-user, the SMS Firewall Market is segmented into BFSI, retail & wholesale, media & entertainment, manufacturing, government, telecom & IT, healthcare, industrial, and education. The telecom & IT sector is expected to hold a significant market share, owing to their widespread use of cloud-based SMS firewalls. The industrial sectors are showing rapid growth as well and are probable to register a robust CAGR over the forecast period.

Detailed Regional Analysis

Region-wise market segmentation for SMS firewall has been done into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The U.S. is anticipated to spearhead the country-specific market for SMS firewall solutions in North America as various aggregators and MNOs are already employing SMS firewalls extensively. Therefore, the market is likely to receive a significant boost from North America. The sale is expected to further aggravate with the implementation of non-stringent laws by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The APAC is probable to register the highest CAGR during the years 2017-2023. Various mobile operators are instigating SMS firewalls to eradicate numerous malpractices. Due to an astoundingly large mobile subscriber base, the network providers are working on improving customer service and in turn, customer satisfaction by providing excellent security. Hence, vigorous market competition is projected to progress with slimmer chances of price wars.

The RoW region has also started implementing several SMS firewalls after recently witnessed cyber-attacks. The reports published by the FireEye Dynamic Threat Intelligence (DTI), UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have been perforated with cyber-threats and spoofs, majorly influencing them to implement latest SMS firewall technologies.

Industry Update

March 2019: Sinch has secured over 15 new mobile operator orders as a supplier to Ericsson who is a global leader in mobile communications infrastructure. Sinch (formerly known as Symsoft) is the selected partner of Ericsson for delivery of Application to person (A2P) SMS gateway, SMS firewall, SMS center, and USSD gateway solutions to service providers in the regions of Europe, Africa, and both the Americas.

