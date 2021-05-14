Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Market Sees Promising Growth in 2023

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Market was valued at $118,704 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $307,204 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 15.0% from 2017 to 2023. Photovoltaic devices directly convert sunlight into electricity. The key components of the PV power system are various types of photovoltaic cells (also known as solar cells). These components are interconnected and encapsulated to form a photovoltaic module, the mounting structure of modules which is manufactured for the grid connected and off-grid systems.

The crystalline silicon solar photovoltaic segment accounted for the maximum share, in terms of volume, in 2016. Moreover, this segment witnessed strong demand in countries such as China and Japan owing to the strong development of the residential rooftop segment and increased demand for high-efficiency products. In addition, monocrystalline technology is expected to witness strong growth owing to technological advancements and greater solar efficiency.

Solar photovoltaics are electronic devices that convert sunlight directly into electricity. Solar cells are tightly packed behind a glass sheet to protect them from the environment. Photovoltaic cells are internally connected together to form a photovoltaic module. The number of cells that are interconnected is dependent on the type of application. The solar trackers are deployed efficiently on the solar panel to improve the efficiency of the solar cell. The efficiency is improved by approximately 20% in winters and 50% in summers by the deployment of the solar tracker.

Key Findings of the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Market:

In terms of value, the mono-crystalline solar photovoltaic segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate of 15.9% during the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the market in 2023, and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 19.5%, in terms of value.

Brazil occupied nearly half of the total LAMEA solar photovoltaic panels market in 2016.

In 2016, Europe accounted for nearly half of the total solar photovoltaic panels market, and is expected to continue this trend, owing to rapid solar photovoltaic installations, specifically in China, India, Japan, and the other developing countries.

The major companies profiled in the report include Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd., Sun Power Corporation, First Solar Inc., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Schott Solar Ag., Sharp Corporation, Solar World Ag, Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd. Corporation, and Trina Solar Ltd.

