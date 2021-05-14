Talent Management Software (TMS) Market by Type, Component, End-user, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025
A talent management system (TMS) is an integrated software suite that addresses the “four pillars” of talent management: recruitment; performance management; learning and development; and compensation management.
Talent management has become an integral part of businesses today. The talent management comprises of various functionalities ranging from scouting, identifying, acquiring newer talents from the talent pools as well as management and retaining the existing of talent quotient in the companies.
This report focuses on the global Talent Management Software (TMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Talent Management Software (TMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cornerstone Ondemand
IBM
Lumesse
Oracle
Peoplefluent
Skillsoft
Saba
SAP Successfactors
Talentsoft
Halogen
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Professional Services
Training And Education
Support And Maintenance
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
IT And Telecom
Retail
Manufacturing
Education
Government
Media And Entertainment
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Talent Management Software (TMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Talent Management Software (TMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
