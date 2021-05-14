Talent Management Software (TMS) Market by Type, Component, End-user, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Talent Management Software (TMS) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A talent management system (TMS) is an integrated software suite that addresses the “four pillars” of talent management: recruitment; performance management; learning and development; and compensation management.

Talent management has become an integral part of businesses today. The talent management comprises of various functionalities ranging from scouting, identifying, acquiring newer talents from the talent pools as well as management and retaining the existing of talent quotient in the companies.

This report focuses on the global Talent Management Software (TMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Talent Management Software (TMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cornerstone Ondemand

IBM

Lumesse

Oracle

Peoplefluent

Skillsoft

Saba

SAP Successfactors

Talentsoft

Halogen

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional Services

Training And Education

Support And Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

IT And Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Media And Entertainment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Talent Management Software (TMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Talent Management Software (TMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

