Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2022 | Industry Insights by Top Players Kemira Oyj, GE Water & Process Technologies, BASF SE, Ecolab Incorporated, BWA Water Additives, Cortec Corporation

Water Treatment Chemicals Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $31.7 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022. The corrosion inhibitors segment held about two-ninth of the total market in 2015. North America and Europe collectively accounted for about half of the market share in the same year.



The chemicals used to purify water and prevent corrosion of the treatment equipment are termed as water & wastewater treatment chemicals. The global demand for water & wastewater treatment chemicals has gained traction owing to stringent government regulations for the use of contaminated water and discharge from industries & municipalities. Other factors that drive the water treatment chemicals market include, increase in water dependence of industries and awareness to purify domestic water. However, factors expected to hamper the market growth include, adoption of treatment processes such as UV radiation and membrane technology.

Key Findings of Water Treatment Chemicals Market

• Corrosion inhibitors segment occupied highest share in 2015.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to continue to lead the market throughout 2022.

• Drinking water segment in municipal water treatment chemicals market is expected to retain the highest demand throughout the analysis period.

• The U.S. is the leading consumer of water treatment chemicals in North America.

• In terms of volume, scale inhibitors & dispersants is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than half of the total water treatment chemicals market in 2015, and are expected to maintain their lead throughout the forecast period. One of the factors that supports this trend is the outburst of cryptosporidium in the Americas during 1990s, resulting in an increased treatment regulation in municipalities. However, LAMEA is projected to be the fastest growing segment due to an increase in industrial activities, during period under consideration.

The prominent players profiled in this report include, Kemira Oyj, GE Water & Process Technologies, BASF SE, Ecolab Incorporated, BWA Water Additives, Cortec Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Solvay S.A., and Akzo Nobel N.V.

