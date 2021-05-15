Aerospace Accumulator Market Size in Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth By 2025

Global Market Insights adds global Aerospace Accumulator Market report which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. It also provides analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.

Based on application, industry is categorized into flight controls, thrust reverser, landing gears and braking system. Aerospace accumulator market requirement varies as per size, specific volume, pressure and temperature applications. Landing gears hold significant share due to high product requirements. Accumulators are preferred to dampen the pressure released to supply extra power in hydraulic systems of landing gears.

Based on aircraft, industry is segmented in to commercial, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter & military aircrafts. The commercial aircrafts hold major share in aerospace accumulator market owing escalating commercial aviation industry. There are more than 29,000 commercial aircraft globally including regional and business jets. Commercial aircraft transport around 3.8 trillion passengers annually. Increasing trend of fleet expansion and upgradation by airline companies will support the revenue generation during forecast period.

Increasing use of high-performance materials which offer various benefits such as weight reduction and low maintenance cost will support the industry growth. Design complexity and high production cost of the component limits the aerospace accumulator market size growth. Accumulator system container has fully charged gas and highly pressurized fluid inside to dampen pressure released in hydraulic system. High pressurized fluid can lead to internal or external leakages

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing air traffic. Increasing disposable income and affordable flight fare is stimulating general & commercial aviation. Increase in frequent travelers and surge in demand of commercial aircraft is expected to boost aerospace accumulator market Size share during forecast period.

By product, aerospace accumulator industry size is categorized into piston, bladder and metal bellows accumulator. Metal bellows holds maximum share owing to less maintenance requirements. It is replacing piston components due to its lightweight.

Aerospace Accumulator Market is poised to grow significantly owing to increasing demand of commercial & general aviation, military aircrafts and helicopter. Frequent air travelers across the globe creates huge demand for fleet expansion. New aircrafts programs by Boeing and Airbus will fuel the aerospace accumulator market share during forecast period.

North America will dominate aerospace accumulator industry size during the forecast timeframe owing to strong presence of manufacturers and highest number of international passenger fleets in the region. Airbus & Boeing are two major aircraft companies annually deliver more than 1000 aircraft worldwide.

Some of the component manufacturers are Eaton Corporation, Woodward, Senior Aerospace, Haydac Technologies, APPH Group, Triumph Group, Parker Hannifin and Valcor Engineering among others. Specific needs and performance product requirement by OEMs resulting in preference to work with trusted vendors only.

