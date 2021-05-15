Biocomposites Market to 2027 – Leading Players FlexForm Technologies, UPM, Universal Forest Products, Trex Company, Fiberon, Green Bay Decking, New Tech Wood

Biocomposites are fully degradable composites that are made up of biopolymer matrix and natural fibers as supporting phase. A biocomposite is a material composed of two or more dissimilar constituent materials that are combined to produce a new material with improved performance over individual constituent materials. These materials are also known as green composites that are used to reduce depletion of petroleum reserves & environmental pollution, to utilize agricultural waste and help in attaining sustainable development.

The biocomposites market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, due to government efforts to replace plastics with biodegradable and environmentally favorable alternatives and rising awareness among people regarding eco-friendly materials worldwide. However, increasing use of biocomposites in building & construction, transportation, consumer goods end-use industries is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the biocomposites market.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. FlexForm Technologies

2. UPM

3. TECNARO GMBH

4. Universal Forest Products, Inc.

5. Trex Company, Inc.

6. Fiberon

7. JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

8. Green Bay Decking

9. New Tech Wood

10. Meshlin Composites Zrt.

The global biocomposites market is segmented on the basis of product, polymer type, fiber type, and end user. On the basis of product, the biocomposites market is bifurcated into, green biocomposites, and hybrid biocomposites. Based on polymer type, the market is classified into, synthetic polymer, and natural polymer. On the basis of fiber type, the market is segmented into wood fiber composites, and non – wood fiber composites. Based on the end user, the biocomposites market is categorized as, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, building & construction, transportation, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biocomposites market based on product, polymer type, fiber type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The biocomposites market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute to the largest share in the biocomposites market in the coming years, due to rising disposable income in developing countries such as China and India and growing awareness about biocomposites and their advantages in the region. However, North America and Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to the availability of raw material and rising demand for biocomposites is majorly from automotive industries in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting biocomposites market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the biocomposites market in these regions.

