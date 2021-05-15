Buffers and Line Drivers Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Buffers and Line Drivers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 123 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Buffers and line drivers are integrated circuit devices that isolate the input circuit from the output circuit. This reduces the load seen by the input circuit and enables signals to be sent on PCB or cables over longer distances with higher fan-out. Fan out is a description of the number of typical inputs an output is driving. Each input adds a capacitive load on the driving amplifier. As the capacitance gets higher, the peak current required to transition the voltage from one level to another gets higher. If this gets higher than the output can handle or the slope of the signal level changes gets too low, the circuit performance is compromised. Over and above this, the output may become overloaded, unstable or damaged. It is common to find buffers in clock trees on PCBs where low noise and high-speed logic signals are important. Buffers are also found in bus applications and in applications where digital I/O of a system is too weak to drive a load. Buffers also typically exhibit better ESD and latch up protection than the I/O directly on the microcontroller and are thus used to isolate and protect devices.

This report studies the Buffers and Line Drivers Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Buffers and Line Drivers market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Line drivers are a special type of buffer that includes the ability to drive a transmission line or cable that may be quite long. They also may adapt the input logic format to the specific line driving standard. An example of this is an eSATA Retriever. These devices extend the distance supported by the SATA standard by buffering the differential current mode logic (CML) signals on their input and re-transmitting them as a corrected and compensated CML signal output. They incorporate an equalizer, a filter that compensates for the loss and distortion of a signal on a physical medium (cable or PCB traces) to enable the correct signal shape to be ultimately presented to the receiver.

Some buffers and line drivers convert from logic signal inputs to a high-speed serial output. The input may be a parallel bus to meet the high-speed data requirements. Cable drivers tend to output differential serial data signals at a standard that supports very high-speed data transfer on cable. This is particular true of high definition, and ultra high definition video systems. These can require more than 12GHz serial data streams sent over hundreds of meters of copper cable. CML is used in these applications because differential pairs of transistors require very little voltage swing to switch and so can operate much faster than voltage-oriented alternatives. This standard is used in interface standards like SDI and HDMI.

The Buffers and Line Drivers market was valued at – – Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach – – Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of – -% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Buffers and Line Drivers.

This report presents the Worldwide Buffers and Line Drivers Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Texas Instruments

Nexperia

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductors

Allegro Microsystems

Diodes incorporated

Intel

Intersil

Maxlinear, Inc

Microchip Technology

Microsemi

Renesas Electronics

Stmicro electronics

Teledyne e2v

Toshiba

Buffers and Line Drivers Breakdown Data by Type

BICMOS

Bipolar

CMOS

Others

Buffers and Line Drivers Breakdown Data by Application

Buffer

Driver

Others

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa.

Highlights of the Global Buffers and Line Drivers report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Buffers and Line Drivers Market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Important changes in market dynamics

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Buffers and Line Drivers market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Buffers and Line Drivers companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Buffers and Line Drivers submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Buffers and Line Drivers are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Buffers and Line Drivers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

