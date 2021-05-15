Car-Sharing Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Car-Sharing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 90 with table and figures in it.

Car-sharing is a membership-based, self-service system that contains a network of stations and vehicles, which is an alternative to traditional car ownership for individuals and companies. In this system, vehicles are owned by a separate firm or an organization or individuals, and are shared by users for short periods of time. Over the past three decades, car-sharing has grown from a basic service provided by popular organizations to a widely recognized Urban Transport industry. It is also quickly developing into a globalized industry providing transportation, land use, environmental, and social benefits.

This report studies the Car-Sharing Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

The use of advanced technologies is creating lucrative opportunities for the Car Sharing Market Growth. Industries are actively integrating technologically-advanced systems such as vehicle access and reservation systems into their vehicles to gain prominence in the car sharing market. The vehicle access system enables keyless entry whereas the reservation system allows the users to freeze their vehicles as per their time of need. For instance, Zip car uses a zip card as a vehicle access technique to unlock the doors of their vehicles and Enterprise Car Share uses a mobile app for reservation system to provide a selection of cars and the duration of usage for the customers. The adoption of such technologies will fuel the car sharing market growth. The absence of proper transportation infrastructure is posing a great challenge to the car sharing market. Poor road conditions in India, Turkey, and Africa are limiting the adoption of the car sharing model. Growing traffic congestion due to lack of road infrastructure is discouraging the users to opt for cars as a mode of transport. Moreover, limited parking on the street or in public garages is restraining the adoption of station-based car sharing platform.

In 2018, the global Car-Sharing market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Global Car-Sharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car-Sharing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Car2Go

Communauto

Enterprise CarShare

com

Zipcar

City Hop

E-Car

eHi

GoGet Car Share

Mobility CarSharing

Modo – The Car Co-op

Zoom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

P2P

Station-Based

Free-Floating

Market segment by Application, split into

Business

Private

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Car-Sharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Car-Sharing development in North America, Europe, China and Japan .

development in . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car-Sharing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

