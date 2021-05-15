Cellulose Acetate Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2027

The Global Cellulose Acetate Market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for cellulose acetate due to its enourmous use in the end-use industries like tobacco, apparel, etc. Furthermore,due to its relatively low gas and moisture barrier properties it use is increasing in film processing and food industries which is likely to drive the demand for cellulose acetate market in the coming years. However, increase in awareness of the health risks associated with use of tobacco product is projected to hinder the growth of cellulose acetate market. Likewise, development of advanced cellulose for reducing the exposure to toxicants during smoking may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

Cellulose acetate is a synthetic chemical compound derived from the process of introducing an acetyl group of a plant substance cellulose. Cellulose acetate is characterized with toughness, deep gloss, and high transparency. It is used for making various products such as cigarette filter, textile & apparel, photographic films, etc. It is made from wood fibres or the short fibres sticking to cotton seeds or from repeating glucose. Cellulose acetate is a substance that can melted or softened under heat which helps in making fibres, molding into solid objects, or cast as a film.

The report aims to provide an overview of the cellulose acetate market with detailed market segmentation by material, type, end-user industry, and geography. The global cellulose acetate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cellulose acetate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The key market players profiled in the report are: Accordis Cellulosic Fibers Inc., Celanese Corporation, China National Tobacco Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemicals Holdings Corporation, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Sappi Ltd., Sichuan Push Acetati Co. Ltd., Solvay S.A.

The report features the market study across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. It includes country-wise analysis as well as the PEST analysis for these major regions. The impact of the political, economic, social, and technological factors on the market across these regions help in giving insightful knowledge of the favorable and unfavorable conditions for the major market players including manufacturers, investors, and shareholders.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.