Contact Adhesives Market Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027
Rapid and fast adhesion, material’s versatility during adhesion, high strength, resistance to aging, heat, oils and chemicals are some of its characteristics which drives the Contact Adhesives Market. Technological advancement, increasing demands for automobiles, and expanding commercial infrastructure are also responsible for driving the global contact adhesive market. However, an increase in the use of steel and metal in manufacturing furniture restrains the growth of the market. Dynamic economic development, along with higher demand for replacement of conventional joining techniques, are the factors that will lead to the growth of the contact adhesive market over the next five years.
An adhesive is an amalgam that sticks or bids two items together. They are either made naturally or from human-made materials. The use of adhesives offer edges over some binding techniques like sewing, mechanical fastening, and thermal bonding. Adhesive tapes, glue, and sticky tac, are some common examples. Contact adhesives are adhesives, which are evidently dry when touched but adheres immediately upon contact. These adhesives possess high tensile strength and are based on polymers that exhibit the ability to bond themselves as dry films of adhesives. The surfaces to be bonded must be coated. The high initial strength of contact adhesives makes them suitable for various laminating applications.
The report aims to provide an overview of the contact adhesives market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, technology, end use industry and geography. The global the contact adhesives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the contact adhesives players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The key market players profiled in the report are: Bostik S.A., Dymax Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Huntsman International, Jubilant Industries, Parson Adhesives, Inc., Pidilite Industries, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Sika AG
Key Insights that the report covers:
- Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends
- Market size, growth rate, and opportunities
- Market share and position of the top players
- PEST Analysis of the five major regions
- Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies
- Recent developments and new product launches
- Major challenges faced by the market players
The report features the market study across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. It includes country-wise analysis as well as the PEST analysis for these major regions. The impact of the political, economic, social, and technological factors on the market across these regions help in giving insightful knowledge of the favorable and unfavorable conditions for the major market players including manufacturers, investors, and shareholders.
The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.