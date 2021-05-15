Cotton Spinning Market Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends and Developments, 2019 – 2026

Cotton spinning is the process of twisting strands of cotton fibers to form a yarn, which is used to make apparels and other end-user products. This spinning process is a key part of the textile industry and is done using a machine and various spinning techniques. The most common cotton spinning techniques used in the industry are ring spinning, OE/rotor spinning, core spinning, air jet spinning, and frictional spinning.

Rising usage of cotton yarn in various industries, such as apparels, medical, and other industrial sectors, and readily available raw material drive the global cotton spinning market. However, lack of innovation in the cotton spinning industry restrains the growth. Development of different cotton fibers, such as cotton polyester fibers, creates a major opportunity for future market growth.

Top Key Players: Picanol, OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Rieter Holding AG, Stubli International AG, KARL MAYER, TSUDAKOMA Corp., Itema S.p.A., Hangzhou Yinchun Machine Co., Ltd., Benninger AG, and SALVADE’ S.R.L.

The global cotton spinning market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into ring spun, OE/rotor spun, core spun, air jet spun, frictional spun, and others (self-twist spun, electrostatic spun, vortex spun, and twist less spun). The end-user segment includes apparels, home fashion, medical, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cotton spinning market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market is provided.

It offers a quantitative analysis to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to predict the competitive outlook of the market.

