Critical Power and Cooling Market Size 2019 | Industry Analysis by Share, Growth Factor, Top Manufacturers and Forecast 2023

Industry Overview:

The global Critical Power and Cooling market is expected to grow at 8.92% CAGR during the forecast period. The critical power and cooling services are reliable and help enhance the life of the equipment. Ensuring enough cooling to enable steady performance is another requirement arising from the large-scale use of computing hardware and is likely to play an important role in the development of the global critical power and cooling market during the forecast period.

Global Critical Power and Cooling market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to investments in industrial and commercial sector along with increasing need for efficiency and digitization in data centers.

Critical power and cooling services are key aspects of the global data center industry. They are used to provide the support to the buildings, industries, power & data center infrastructure, for data security. The critical power and cooling services are reliable and help enhance the life of the equipment.

Top Manufacturers:

Schneider

ABB

General Electric

Eaton Corporation

Delta Electronic, Inc.

Critical Power

Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co.,Ltd.

Socomec, Falcon Electric, Inc.

Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Stulz GmbH

Asetek A/S

Siemens

Johnson Controls, Inc.

SPX Corporation

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC.

Segmentation:

Global Critical Power and Cooling market has been segmented based on type, end-use, and region.

Based on type, the critical power market is classified into uninterrupted power supply, generators, and others. (converters, inverters, transfer switches, power transfer switching, breaker transfer pairs, and generator paralleling breakers).

Based on end-use, the industry is classified into Industrial, commercial, IT & Telecommunication, Telecom, and Transportation.

Geographically, the global Critical Power and Cooling market has been segmented into five major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Geographic Analysis

North America holds the largest share in the critical power and cooling market due to increasing demand of data centers and other commercial areas in the countries such as US, Canada, and Mexico. For instance, Google (US) would invest USD 13 billion in data centers in the US. Similarly, Apple (US) plans to invest USD 10 billion in US data center construction between 2020 to 2025, out of which USD 4.5 billion would be invested in the year 2019 and 2020. Such investments would boost the growth of critical power and cooling market in the US.

