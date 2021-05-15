Dental CAD CAM Materials & Systems Market Expected to reach $3,161 million by 2023 – 3M Company, Amann Girrbach, Danaher, Dental Wings, Dentsply Sirona

Computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology is used to design and manufacture a variety of products, including dental prosthetics. In dentistry, CAD/CAM is used to improve the design and create dental restorations, including crowns, crown lays, veneers, inlays & onlays, fixed bridges, dental implant restorations, dentures, orthodontics, and even full-mouth reconstruction. The use of this in dentistry is on a continuous rise as it ensures sufficient strength of restorations, maintains natural appearance, and increases the accuracy and speed of creating tooth restorations.

The global dental CAD/CAM materials and systems market was valued at $1,675 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $3,161 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2017 to 2023. Rise in incidence of tooth loss, growth in edentulous population, advantages of dental CAD/CAM-based restorations over dental lab restorations, technological advancements in dental CAD/CAM systems, growth in dental service organizations, and increase in demand for advanced dental solutions are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of CAD/CAM systems, high maintenance costs, and limited reimbursements restrain this growth. The upsurge in demand for dental cosmetic surgeries, rise in disposable incomes, and growth prospects in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on product and region. Based on product, it is bifurcated into dental CAD/CAM systems and dental CAD/CAM materials. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

