Digital Inks Market 2019-2027 is thriving worldwide and Expected to Significant Growth in upcoming years | Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Inx International Ink Co., Jk Group

Digital inks are the core substance present in the printing devices which helps the pigment to properly bind with the media surface. The two most useful characteristics of digital inks are cheap and high colour fidelity. The Digital inks can be categorized mainly into two types, inkjet inks and electrographic inks. Digital inks are obtained from various product like solvents, carbon-black, resins, minerals oils, etc. These digital inks are used by various industry like advertisement, ceramic, textile, packaging, etc.

The global players operating in The Digital Inks Market profiled in the report covers: Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Inx International Ink Co., Jk Group, Marabu Gmbh & Co. Kg, Nazdar Company Inc., Nutec Digital Ink Ltd., Sensient India Pvt Ltd, Sun Chemical, Toyo Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd.

The global digital inks market is segmented on the basis of formulation, application and substrate. On the basis of formulation, the digital inks market is segmented into, solvent-based, water-based, uv-cured and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, advertising & promotion, ceramic tiles printing, packaging, clothing & household textiles, glass printing, publication andothers. Based on substrate, the global digital inks market is segmented into, plastics, ceramics & glass, textiles, paper.

