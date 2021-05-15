Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market with Highest CAGR during 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 90 with table and figures in it.

Disaster recovery as a Service, also known as DRaaS, is a cloud-based service which protects companies from losing their critical data at the time of an eventuality. It is a process in which physical or virtual servers are hosted and replicated by an outside entity in order to provide backup process, where functions of a system are assumed by secondary system components as primary components become inaccessible, in the case of any hazard. Disaster Recovery as a Service strives to reduce downtime as well as any disruptions caused to the client, customers and other stakeholders of a business in the event of disasters. Disaster Recovery Services solutions provide more than data recovery protection services as they can replicate various infrastructures and applications of business processes in the organization and ensure optimum continuity of operations of a business. DRaas, for data recovery, can be employed in every organization whether it is small, medium or large without having any requirement of necessary expertise to configure and monitor a disaster recovery plan.

The global market for DRaaS is driven by the necessary requirement of backup services for organization’s data. Moreover, DRaaS is a fast recovery solution, cost effective and offers flexibility. It also offers automation capability service which enables optimum utilization of resources at low cost ensuring smooth flow of operations through its automated capabilities and enables scalable, reliable and secure solutions to the enterprises. The rate of implementation of these services in small and large enterprises alike is growing rapidly, thereby propelling the demand for these solutions. However, compatibility of specific applications in the cloud environment and dependence on DRaaS provider to implement the solution in the right manner and meet the desired objectives are some of the factors impeding the market growth.

Geographically, North America region presents good growth opportunities for DraaS solution providers on account of surge in adoption of new and emerging technologies and huge investments by the enterprises in cloud-based solutions.

This report studies the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Veeam Software

Bluelock Privacy

Zerto

Windstream Communications

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Verizon

Sungard Availability Services

Infrascale Inc.

IBM

Dell

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Premises-to-Cloud

Cloud-to-Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Retail

Communication and Technology

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) development in North America, Europe, China and Japan .

development in . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

