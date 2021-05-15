DNA Sequencing Market Anticipated to reach $18,284 million by 2023 – Eurofins Scientific, Gatc Biotech, Macrogen, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Bio-Rad

DNA sequencing is a molecular technique, which help to determine the nucleotide sequence of DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid), which is the most fundamental level of knowledge of a gene or genome. The global DNA sequencing market accounted for $5,156 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $18,284 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 19.6% from 2017 to 2023. DNA sequencing has revolutionized molecular biology and genomics research. The knowledge of DNA sequences of genes and other parts of the genome of organisms has become essential for life-science research and is also in applied fields, such as forensics, cancer diagnostics, and others. Through this method, billions of DNA strands could be sequenced efficiently. DNA sequencing has made it possible to conveniently sequence whole genomes and analyze various DNA-protein interactions. This technique allows the researcher to focus, study, and interpret deep sequence target regions. They are utilized through varied interventions, such as oncology, biomarker studies, drug discovery, understanding reproductive health, and personalized genomics.

Technological advancements in sequencing equipment, surge in applications of DNA sequencing, and increase in genome mapping programs drive the global DNA sequencing market. In addition, rise in awareness pertaining to DNA sequencing and increase in investment in research, development, and innovation supplement the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, ethical & legal limitation related to DNA sequencing, and standardization concerns in sequencing procedures impede the market growth. Furthermore, use of cloud computing as a potential data management service and the untapped emerging countries offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The DNA sequencing market is segmented based on product, application, technology, end user, and geography. Based on product, it is categorized into consumable, instrument, and service. The consumables segment occupied dominant share in 2016, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that they are widely used throughout the sample preparation process and other pre-requisite steps of DNA sequencing.

Based on application, it is bifurcated into biomarkers & cancer, diagnostics, reproductive health, personalized medicine, forensics, and other applications. The biomarkers & cancer application was the highest revenue contributor in 2016, while the personalized medicine segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate. The growth for this segment is due to increase in investment in R&D globally and surge in awareness about DNA sequencing applications in precision medicine. Based on technology, the DNA sequencing technology market is classified into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, single molecule real-time sequencing, chain termination sequencing, and nanopore sequencing technologies. The sequencing by synthesis technology segment accounted for the highest share in 2016, and is estimated to continue this trend throughout the study period as this technology allows both short and long insert paired end reads for high resolution genome sequencing, structural variation detection, sequence assembly, and others.

Product development is the key strategy adopted by market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global DNA sequencing market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens AG

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

ZS Genetics, Inc.

Beckman Coulter (Fullerton, CA)

454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories.

LI-COR, Inc.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global DNA sequencing market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PATENTS ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL DNA SEQUENCING MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL DNA SEQUENCING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL DNA SEQUENCING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL DNA SEQUENCING MARKET, BY END USERS

CHAPTER 8 GLOBAL DNA SEQUENCING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILES

