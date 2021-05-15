Foosball Table Market Top Key Players – Blue Wave Products, Inc, Carrom Company, Bonzini USA, Escalade Sports, Gold Standard Games (Shelti), KICK Foosball

KD Market Insights added a title on “Foosball Table Market – 2018-2023” to its collection of industry research reports that offers extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The report includes market size, Y-O-Y growth analysis and structure of the overall industry based on a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise.

Global Foosball Table Market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2017 and 2023.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2023.

The report comes with various key features which includes:

Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis

Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast upto 2023

Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others

Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis

Emerging industry trends

Growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Global Foosball Table Market Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Foosball Table market with respect to following sub-markets:

Based on Cabinet Material:

– Wood

– Manufacturing Wood

– Plastic

– Metal

Based on Table Size:

– Mini Table (<45’’)

– Small (45” – 55”)

– Regular (56”)

– Large (>57”)

Based on Distributor Channel:

– Independent Sport Outlet

– Franchised Sports Outlet

– Non-Franchised Sports Chain

– Direct to Customer Channel

– Modern Trade Channel

– Brand Online Channel

– Third Party Online Channel

Global Foosball Table Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Foosball Table market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key Product Type offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new Product Type development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Foosball Table market. Some of the key players profiled include:

Blue Wave Products, Inc

Carrom Company

Bonzini USA

Escalade Sports

Gold Standard Games (Shelti)

KICK Foosball

René Pierre

Great Lakes Dart Mfg., Inc.

The Valley-Dynamo Limited

Warrior Table Soccer

Other Major & Niche Key Players

