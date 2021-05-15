Global Continuous Delivery Market Research Report 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Continuous Delivery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 91 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Global Continuous Delivery Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

The scope of this report covers the continuous delivery market analysis by deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. Continuous Delivery practice tools target phases, such as coding and building, testing and quality assurance, managing and deployment, support and maintenance, and collaboration and communication. Continuous Delivery software identified in the study targets several stages, such as continuous integration, continuous testing, and release automation. The benefits of continuous delivery practices allow businesses to accelerate their delivery cycles and reduce mean time to repair, thereby resulting in the increasing adoption of continuous delivery software.

The on-premises deployment mode is estimated to hold the larger market share in 2018, owing to better confidential information control and security from external attacks as systems are held internal to organizations. The cloud technology is steadily gaining acceptance from various enterprises across the globe, as cloud-based software and applications are cost-efficient and can be deployed even in a basic IT infrastructure. The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the continuous delivery market. APAC is the hub for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), hence SMEs in this region would adopt continuous delivery tools rapidly, which in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the overall market within the next 5 years.

In 2018, the global Continuous Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Continuous Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Atlassian

IBM

Xebialabs

CA Technologies

Electric Cloud

Puppet Enterprise

Chef Software

Cloudbees

Microsoft

Flexagon

Micro Focus

Clarive

Market by Product Type:

On-premises

Cloud

Market by Application:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications

Media and entertainment

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Others (government, transport and logistics, and energy and utilities)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Continuous Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Continuous Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

