Global Decorative Laminates Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2026

Global Decorative Laminates Market valued approximately USD 9.05 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.80% over the forecasted period of 2019-2026. Decorative laminates are laminate products used mainly for wall paneling and in furniture surface materials. These possess anti-bacterial & anti-fungal properties. The Decorative Laminates market is on the surging trend. The Decorative Laminates market is primarily driven owing to surging construction sector & improving standard of living, low installation & maintenance costs of decorative laminates and constant improvement in texture & printing techniques anticipated to enhance the demand considering the global scenario.es, high durability, and flexibility apart from enhancing the aesthetic design of the furniture.

Download and Get Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085568

The regional analysis of Global Decorative Laminates Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The leading market players mainly include-

Fletcher Building Ltd

Omnova Solutions Inc

Merino Group

Wilsonart International Inc

Fundermax GmbH

Stylam Industries Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

General Purpose

Postforming

Special Products

Backer

By Application:

Cabinets

Furniture

Flooring

Wall Panels

Tabletop

Countertop

By End Use:

Residential

Non-Residential

Transportation

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Decorative Laminates Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609