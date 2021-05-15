Global Energy Management Systems Market 2018 – Industry Trend, size, Share, Revenue Analysis and Forecast 2023

The global energy management systems market was valued at USD 37.26 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of USD 105.86 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 19.01% over the forecast period, 2018-2023. The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by major players, including providers of hardware, software, and services. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes on the measures adopted by the industries in the market toward energy management.

Top Manufacturers Are:

IBM Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric Co.

Cisco Systems

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

CA Technologies

SAP and General Electric Co. Other players include Tendril

Utilities Direct

EnergyCAP

Energy Management Systems Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Key Developments in the Energy Management Systems Market:

August 2017 – Aclara, which is a leading supplier of smart infrastructure solutions to electric, gas and water utilities, had acquired GE’s majority equity position in General Electric Philippines Meter and Instrument Co. With this acquisition, Aclara acquired majority equity position in this joint venture by enhancing their global market leadership, as it helped them expand their international footprint into the growing ASEAN and APAC markets. This development further strengthened their ability to offer next-generation smart meters through a broad meter portfolio.

April 2017 – ABB and IBM collaborated in industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB and IBM applied Watson’s capabilities to predict supply patterns in electricity generation and demand from historical and weather data, to enable utilities to optimize the operation and maintenance of the existing smart grids, which are facing increased complexity created by the new balance of conventional, as well as renewable power sources.

February 2017 – Schneider Electric collaborated with ENGIE, to digitize the energy sector. This joint initiative was taken to explore and deploy new digital solutions for improving the operational efficiency of renewable assets, such as solar PV and wind, leveraging Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) related application software powered by Schneider Electric’s Wonderware brand. This partnership also demonstrated ENGIE’s desire to accelerate its digitization globally to lead the energy transition. Energy Management Systems Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Usage of Smart Grid Services

– Increasing Competition Among Industrial Enterprises

– Favourable Government Policies Associated with EMS

