Global Ibeacon Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global ibeacon Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

The term iBeacon and Beacon are often used interchangeably. iBeacon is the name for Apple’s technology standard, which allows Mobile Apps (running on both iOS and Android devices) to listen for signals from beacons in the physical world and react accordingly. In essence, iBeacon technology allows Mobile Apps to understand their positionon a micro-local scale, and deliver hyper-contextual content to users based on location. The underlying communication technology is Bluetooth Low Energy.

Commercial/Enterprise applications have an enormous untapped potential. We’ve seen a lot of consumer-facing spins on iBeacon deployment, with smaller attention paid to less glamorous applications like inventory management, logistics, and manufacturing.

It makes sense that retail might be seen as having a smaller piece of the “iBeacon pie”, especially when that pie is measured in units. Retail locations are relatively small in square footage, and don’t need a tremendous amount of units for ample coverage.

In 2018, the global ibeacon market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global ibeacon status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ibeacon development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

Estimote

Gimbal

Kontakt

Gelo

BlueCats

BlueSense

GlimWorm

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Close Distance: A Few Centimeters

Medium Distance: A Few Meters

Long Distance: More Than 10 Meters

Market segment by Application, split into

Advertising

Indoor Navigation

Notification & Alert

Monitoring

Real-Time Analysis

Quick Interaction

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global ibeacon status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the ibeacon development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ibeacon are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

