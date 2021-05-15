Global Ibeacon Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
The term iBeacon and Beacon are often used interchangeably. iBeacon is the name for Apple’s technology standard, which allows Mobile Apps (running on both iOS and Android devices) to listen for signals from beacons in the physical world and react accordingly. In essence, iBeacon technology allows Mobile Apps to understand their positionon a micro-local scale, and deliver hyper-contextual content to users based on location. The underlying communication technology is Bluetooth Low Energy.
Commercial/Enterprise applications have an enormous untapped potential. We’ve seen a lot of consumer-facing spins on iBeacon deployment, with smaller attention paid to less glamorous applications like inventory management, logistics, and manufacturing.
It makes sense that retail might be seen as having a smaller piece of the “iBeacon pie”, especially when that pie is measured in units. Retail locations are relatively small in square footage, and don’t need a tremendous amount of units for ample coverage.
This report focuses on the global ibeacon status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ibeacon development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Close Distance: A Few Centimeters
Medium Distance: A Few Meters
Long Distance: More Than 10 Meters
Market segment by Application, split into
Advertising
Indoor Navigation
Notification & Alert
Monitoring
Real-Time Analysis
Quick Interaction
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global ibeacon status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the ibeacon development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ibeacon are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
