Global Pulse Flours Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And Opportunities-2019 To 2026
Global Pulse Flours Market is valued approximately USD 13.79 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Pulses are leguminous crops found in almost all crop growing regions, globally. Pulse flour is obtained from dried, milled pulses which are then further refined to be used in various applications. Pulse flour has versatile applications in various cuisines and also as an alternative to traditional wheat or rice flour. Pulse flour is largely used in bakeries and snack industry to improve dough condition and also to increase protein content as pulses are a great source of protein. Beans, broad beans, yellow peas, and lupins are widely used variety in the pulse flour market. Increasing demand for gluten-free flour is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Increasing preference for vegan and vegetarian diets is the factors that offers growth opportunities. Additionally, rising demand for the healthier option over traditional flour available is contributing towards growth of global Pulse Flours market. Further, Pulse flour has high nutritional content, which is resulting in the increased usage of pulse flour by health conscious people that regulates their demand across various regions. However, presence of natural protein ingredients and rising demand for oil-based flour that is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Pulse Flours market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing number of health conscious people preferring pulse flour over other types and increasing demand for gluten-free flour in the region. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Pulse Flours market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to increasing usage of pulse flour in the food & beverage industry across the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Scoular Company
ADM
Great Western Grain
EHL Limited
Sunopta
Best Cooking Pulses
Anchor Ingredients
Batory Foods
Blue Ribbon
Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Bean
Chickpea
Lentil
Pea
By Application:
Bakery
Beverages
Extruded Snacks
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Pulse Flours Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609