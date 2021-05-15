Global Wild Rice Products Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018 To 2025
Global Wild Rice Products Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Wild Rice Products Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Wild rice, tall aquatic plant of the family Gramineae (grass family), of a genus separate from common rice. Wild rice (called also Canada rice, Indian rice, and water oats) is a hardy annual with broad blades, reedy stems, and large terminal panicles. It grows best in shallow water along the margins of ponds or lakes in the United States and Canada. Growing economy, increasing per capita income, increasing health consciousness consumer base and growing demand for low-fat containing food are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, changing lifestyle & consumer buying behavior is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, Wild Rice Products offers several benefits such as it optimizes digestion, it prevents heart diseases, it boost immunity, it improves bone strength, it helps in weight losing and so on, due to these benefits demand of Wild Rice Products is increasing in all over the world. However, availability of substitute such as black rice and high cost of wild rice are the factor that limiting the market growth of Wild Rice Products during the forecast period.
The major market player included in this report are:
Moose Lake Wild Rice
SunWest Foods
Amira Nature Foods
Lundberg
Nature’s Gourmet Foods
InHarvest Inc.
Lake of the Woods Wild Rice Co.
Gibbs Wild Rice Co.
Erickson Processing Inc.
Coilws Com
Agassiz Wild Rice LLCThe objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Ready-to-Eat Wild Rice
Grains
By Application:
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceutical
Pet Foods
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Wild Rice Products Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
