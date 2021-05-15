Healthcare Hernia Repair Devices Market Key Players, Regions, Regional Outlook, Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Type and Application to 2023

The Healthcare Hernia Repair Devices market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America dominates the market, due to growing market of Healthcare Hernia Repair Devices.

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Key Developments in the Healthcare Hernia Repair Devices Market:

January 2016 – W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) today announced that GORE® SYNECOR Biomaterial, a unique biomaterial for hernia repair, has received 510K clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

M Healthcare Hernia Repair Devices Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Large patient population

– Advanced Surgical procedures

– High Recurrence rate

– Others

Restraints

– Reimbursement Policies

– Lack of Skilled Professionals

– Others

Opportunities