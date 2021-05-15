Home Automation Market 2019-2025 Will Register a CAGR of +13.93% Including Top Key Players- Johnson Controls, Siemens AG, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Control4, ABB, Crestron Electronics

An exclusive Home Automation market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Hyper Converged Infrastructure market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The home automation market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 40.10 Bn in 2017 to US$ 113.82 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.93% between 2017 and 2025.

Home Automation market is described as a range of on-premises or cloud-based capabilities that enable a house control its various operations such as in-door temperature, lights, entertainment units and security controls with the help of devices, such as smartphone, tablets and sensor remote controls. The concept of home automation has been in existence since long, however, lately, due to the suitable confluence of vital market, strategic, regulatory and technology trends, the home automation market is expected to witness a new phase in Home Automation market growth trend.

Some of the key players of home automation system market include

Johnson Controls

Siemens AG

Legrand

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International, Inc.

Control4 Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Lutron

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Vantage Controls

The Home Automation Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the Home Automation market market in coming year is that a majority of people are projected to get access to a massive count of home automation devices in almost every aspect of their lifestyle. Owing to the globe is anticipated to witness voice command technology in almost every device. Presently, the voice command technology is only present in limited devices and one of them is smart phones. Moreover, this technology is also expected to eclipse over the remote control technology. In coming years the majority would be able to witness combination of sensor products, unlike the connected sensors utilized by Febreze Home.

The global home automation market by products is fragmented into Entertainment Centers, Security & Access Control, Lighting Control, Climate Control and Outdoor Automation System. The Home Automation market segmentation is based upon the various home automation products to improve efficiency and security. Security & Access control in the Home Automation market have acquired the biggest share of almost one-third in 2016, followed by Climate Control, and Lighting Control. The Security & Access Control product segment is expected to acquire the largest share attributed to the rising criminal incidences as well as increasing young working population seeking to monitor elderly and children through video surveillance.

