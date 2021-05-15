Insulation Materials Market to 2027 – Leading Players Atlas Roofing, Bridgestone, Evonik Industries, GAF, Kingspan Group, Rockwool International, The Dow Chemical Company

Insulation materials prevents unwanted transmission of heat, sound or electricity. Insulation materials industry is primarily divided into thermal, electrical, and heat insulation. Insulation materials consistently provides resistance to heat passage throughout the lifetime of the building. The purpose of insulation materials in any building is to restrict heat flow to keep them unaffected from outside weather conditions.

The main drivers for the global insulation materials market are industrial and aerospace sectors as a result of increased use of microporous insulation in these sectors. Increased demand for a high temperature in the oil & gas sector further propels the growth of this market. However, the overall slowdown in the construction industry restricts the overall insulation materials market. Increasing awareness on green building concepts represents growth opportunities for the insulation materials market.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Atlas Roofing Corporation

2. BASF SE

3. Bayer AG

4. Bridgestone Corporation

5. Evonik Industries AG

6. GAF

7. Huntsman International LLC

8. Kingspan Group

9. Rockwool International A/S

10. The Dow Chemical Company

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Insulation Materials Market.

Compare major Insulation Materials providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Insulation Materials providers

Profiles of major Insulation Materials providers

5-year CAGR forecasts for Insulation Materials -intensive vertical sectors

The “Global Insulation Materials Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the insulation materials market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global insulation materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading insulation materials market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

The global insulation materials market is segmented by type and application. by type, the insulation materials market is segmented as mineral wool, polyurethane foam, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, expanded polystyrene, extruded polystyrene, and others. While, on the basis of application, the insulation materials market is segmented into residential construction, hvac & oem, non-residential, wires & cables, automotive, oil & gas, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global insulation materials market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 across five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The insulation materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the insulation materials market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from insulation materials market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Insulation Materials in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Insulation Materials Market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market share analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

