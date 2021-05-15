Load Bank Market Size 2019 Industry Analysis, Competitive Scenario, Regional Trends and Global Forecast 2023

The load is put to power source for validating system design performance as well as capacity under all operating conditions. The load bank comprises of capacitive load bank, inductive load bank, resistive load bank and manufacturers can offer the resistive/inductive/capacitive or resistive/inductive load bank as per the request of the client. Load banks have a wide range of application including wind generators, aircraft, hydro, engine generators, ground power units, inverters auxiliary and battery systems. Load banks have different purposes across various industries.

There are abundant factors that is propelling the growth of the load bank market. These factors as stated by the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include huge investments being made in power generation plants, IT and telecom, real estates and industries, growing need for reliable power source, and growing need for load banks from various renewable energy systems. Increase in construction of numerous renewable energy sources namely the wind has boosted the demand for power system testing equipment especially load banks which is used for testing the generator of the wind turbine, approving the protocol prior to connection and checking a new model of wind turbine in factories.

Top Manufacturers

Leading players profiled in the load bank market include CHROMALOX, Aurora Generators, MCM Engineering, Inc, ESSEX ELECTRO, Astro Geo Marine, Inc, Hillstone, Metal Deploye Resistor, Jovyatlas, MS Resistances, Coudoint S.A.S, Northbridge (Crestchic), and others.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report provides an extensive segmental analysis of the load bank market on the basis of type and application.

Based on type, it is segmented into resistive/reactive, reactive and resistive.

Based on application, the load bank market is segmented into industrial, data centers, oil, gas and nuclear, maritime/shipyards, government/military, power generation and others. Of these, power generation will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Target Audience

Load Bank service providers

Industry Associations and Publications

Investment Bankers and M&A Consultants

Regional Analysis

By region, the load bank market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. Of these, the APAC region will steer the market over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization in India and China and other countries coupled with the need for constant backup power and power source are predicted to boost the market growth of load banks and generators in this region. On the other hand, the load bank market in Europe and North America is moving gradually towards a mature phase.

