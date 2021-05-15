Nonclinical Homecare Software Market 2019 by Technology and Top Key Players- ComForCare Health, Agfa Healthcare, Mckesson, General Electric and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Nonclinical Homecare Software Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Home health care software sometimes referred to as home care software or home health software falls under the broad category of health care information technology (HIT). HIT is “the application of information processing involving both computer hardware and software that deals with the storage, retrieval, sharing, and use of health care information, data, and knowledge for communication and decision making” Home health software is designed specifically for companies employing home health providers, as well as government entities who track payments to home health care providers. There are clinical and non-clinical applications of home health care software. Including types such as agency software, hospice solutions, clinical management systems, telehealth solutions, and electronic visit verification.

Global Nonclinical Homecare Software Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Nonclinical Homecare Software industry. There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Top Key Players Include

ComForCare Health Care

Agfa Healthcare

Mckesson Corporation

General Electric

Siemens Healthcare

Allscripts

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Nonclinical Homecare Software market

Agency software

Clinical Management System

Hospice solutions

Telehealth solutions

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

Homecare Agency

Hospice Agency

Private Duty

Others

This report covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

