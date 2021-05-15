North America holds the largest share of the Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market

“Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market, by Product, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2023.” The report states that the global infusion pumps & accessories market garnered $6.47 billion in 2016, and would generate $9.51 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023.

The major factors that fuel the growth in the market include rise in incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and cancer, upsurge in aging population, and wide range of applications of infusion pumps. However, risk of postoperative complications related to endotracheal intubation and scarcity of skilled professionals hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and untapped potential for growth in the emerging economies would offer different opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The accessories & disposables segment contributed the highest share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its lion’s share during the forecast period, owing to increase in applicability, usage, and availability of disposables for infusion therapies. However, the devices & pumps segment would register the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

Gastroenterology segment contributed to the highest share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the chemotherapy segment would grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023. Though the utilization rate of infusion pumps in hospitals is high, the home care segment would register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the technologically advanced products for home-based usage.

North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in the global infusion pumps & accessories market in 2016, contributing more than half of the total market revenue. This was due to the ease in approval and large usage of these devices to counter surge in incidence of chronic diseases. However, Asia-Pacific region would register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, due to upsurge in affordability, increase in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness towards infusion pumps.

The key players analyzed in the research include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Smiths Medical, Fresenius SE & Co., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, CME Medical UK Limited, ICU Medical, Inc., Moog, Inc., and Terumo Corporation. They have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and others to gain the stronghold in the industry.

