Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Key Players, Regions, Regional Outlook, Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Type and Application to 2023

The Ostomy Drainage Bags Market is expected to register a CAGR of about 3.6% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. An ostomy is a surgically created opening, called a stoma, in the body. It is a surgical opening for the collection of waste products, such as urine, stool, and mucus, from urinary bladder and intestine externally. Depending on the type of condition and needs of the patient an ostomy can be permanent or temporary. Different kinds of ostomies are named according to the organ involved, such as urostomy, colostomy, and ileostomy. Some of the ostomy products are ostomy care accessories and ostomy drainage bags.

Alcare Co.

Ltd.

B Braun Melsungen Ag

Coloplast A/S

Convatec

Inc.

Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Marlen Manufacturing & Development

Pelcin Healthcare Ltd.

Salts Healthcareltd.

Torbot Group Inc.

Welland Medical Ltd.

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Key Developments in the Ostomy Drainage Bags Market:

July 2017 – Convatec has agreed to buy Woodbury Holdings for enterprise value of 120.5 million pounds this acquisition will create a new home distribution business unit in the U.S. for catheter and incontinence related products

– Increased Incidence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Chron’s Disease

– Rapidly Growing Aging Population

– Rising Colorectal and Bladder Cancer Cases

– Alternative Surgical Procedures

