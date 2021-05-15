Recent Study on Biopesticides Market: 2019 Global Industry Status, Segment by Region, Type and Future Forecast until 2023

The data collected in the “Global Biopesticides Market – Segmented by Product, Formulation, Ingredient, Mode of Application,Application and Geography – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Biopesticides Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

Biopesticides Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Bioworks Inc. , Certis USA LLC, Valent Biosciences Corporation, Andermatt Biocontrol, Stockton, Camson Bio Technologies Ltd, American Vanguard Corporation, Arysta LifeScience, Monsanto, FMC Corporation, Syngenta, Seipasa, Novozymes Biologicals , Lallemand , International Pannacea Ltd

Overview of Biopesticides Market Report:

The global Biopesticide market has been estimated to cross USD 2527.1 million in 2016. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2023. North America is the largest market that puts the value of Biopesticide market at USD 967.9 million in 2016, and is poised to post a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period

Growing Demand for Food Safety and Easy registration procedure drives the market

Being less harmful than synthetic pesticides, Biopesticide typically affect only the target pest and other organisms closely related to it, as against broad-spectrum conventional pesticides, which can be harmful to other organisms, such as, birds, insects, and mammals. Biopesticide can be very effective even in very small quantities and are quick to decompose, which causes lower exposure levels and prevents pollution—problems associated with traditional pesticides

The future opportunity for companies lies in the increasing registrations of Biopesticide in various regional markets. The EPA requires fewer data and provides a simpler registration process, which is completed within a year, compared to the three-year tenure for synthetic pesticides. As a result, more companies are expected to take a voluntary step towards increasing their Biopesticide portfolio.

North America dominates the market share

North America is the largest market that occupies 40% of the global market share and is poised to post a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for chemical-free crops and the growing trend of organic farming have led to augmented usage of Biopesticides.

The United States forms the largest biopesticides market by value among rest of the countries, globally, with 66% market share, followed by Canada. The increasing acreage of crops, and the demand for organic products have driven the biopesticides market in the United States. Mexico is expected to be the fastest growing market in the region, with a CAGR of 9%, over the forecast period.

