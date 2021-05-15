Rugged Devices Market Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research | Leading Vendors Honeywell International, Zebra Technologies, Panasonic , Datalogic S.p.A, Bartec, Bluebird

Rugged devices are specially designed for operating efficiently in harsh weather conditions or environment including extreme temperature, vibrations, and dusty or wet conditions. The different levels of ruggedization are ultra-rugged, fully-rugged, and semi-rugged. The high adoption of semi-rugged devices has propelled the market growth. The rise in automated solutions in the industrial sector has widely driven the rugged devices market. However, increase in usage of consumer-grade devices for various industrial applications is projected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the rugged devices market are Honeywell International, Zebra Technologies, Panasonic Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A, Bartec, Bluebird Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CIPHERLAB, Getac Technology, and Handheld Group among others.

The “Global Rugged Devices Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the rugged devices industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global rugged devices market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end user, and geography. The global rugged devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the rugged devices market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the rugged devices industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global rugged devices market based on product type and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall rugged devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 14 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting rugged devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

