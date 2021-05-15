Shadow Banking Market Growth Analysis, Demand and Business Opportunities 2023- Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, HSBC, Credit Suisse, Citibank, Deutsche Bank

Shadow Banking system is the group of financial intermediaries facilitating the creation of credit across the global financial system but whose members are not subject to regulatory oversight. The shadow banking system also refers to unregulated activities by regulated institutions. shadow banking system is a term for the collection of non-bank financial intermediaries that provide services similar to traditional commercial banks but outside normal banking regulations. The phrase “shadow banking” contains the pejorative connotation of back alley loan sharks. Many in the financial services industry find this phrase offensive and prefer the euphemism “market-based finance

Shadow banking is a blanket term to describe financial activities that take place among non-bank financial institutions outside the scope of federal regulators. These include investment banks, mortgage lenders, money market funds, insurance companies, hedge funds, private equity funds and payday lenders, all of which are a significant and growing source of credit in the economy. hadow banking industry plays a critical role in meeting rising credit demand in the United States and although it’s been argued that shadow banking’s disintermediation can increase economic efficiency, its operation outside of traditional banking regulations raises concerns over the systemic risk it may pose to the financial system.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, HSBC, Credit Suisse, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley

