Sodium Metabisulfite Market to 2027 – Aditya Birla Chemicals, Esseco USA, Grillo-Werke, Hydrite Chemical , Seidler Chemical, Solvay

Sodium metabisulfite is an inorganic compound comprising of oxygen, sodium, and sulfur. It is mainly used as a disinfectant, antioxidant and preservative agent. This inorganic compound is used in steam boiler water treatment to remove dissolved oxygen and to remove excess chlorine from wastewater. It preserves silage in feed applications. Sodium metabisulfite in the purification of aldehydes & ketones. It is an excipient in the pharmaceutical industry where it is used as a preservative. Sodium metabisulfite is an essential component of developer baths and fixers in the photographic industry. It is used as a sulfonating agent and reducing agent in the chemical processes with significant applications for surfactants and polymerization.

The Sodium Metabisulfite market is driven by flourishing food & beverage industry and growing demand in the food packaging industry to preserve food quality mainly in developed nations like the U.S. Another major factor that drives the Sodium metabisulfite market growth is wastewater treatment issues in developing nations using Sodium metabisulfite for effluent water-treatment to eliminate chlorine. Besides, the global demand for freshwater reflects excellent opportunities for demand in water treatment applications. Exposure of Sodium metabisulfite in its pure form is found to be hazardous for humans causing serious health concerns such as irritation in the respiratory tracts and dysfunctional gastrointestinal system. Also, the toxic pollutants like hydrogen sulfide gas that is emitted during downstream operations in the pulp & paper industry may restrain Sodium metabisulfite market growth.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Aditya Birla Chemicals

2. BASF SE

3. Esseco USA LLC

4. Grillo-Werke AG

5. Hydrite Chemical Co.

6. Seidler Chemical Co.

7. Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology Development Co., Ltd.

8. Solvay S.A.

9. Surpass Chemical Company, Inc.

10. Tangshan Sanjiang Chemical Co., Ltd.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Sodium Metabisulfite Market.

Compare major Sodium Metabisulfite providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Sodium Metabisulfite providers

Profiles of major Sodium Metabisulfite providers

5-year CAGR forecasts for Sodium Metabisulfite -intensive vertical sectors

The “Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Material industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Sodium Metabisulfite market with detailed market segmentation by grade, end-user, and geography. The global Sodium Metabisulfite market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading Sodium Metabisulfite market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Sodium Metabisulfite market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Sodium Metabisulfite market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the Sodium Metabisulfite market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Sodium Metabisulfite market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Sodium Metabisulfite in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Sodium Metabisulfite market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market share analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

