Vaccine Adjuvants Market Research Report 2019-2024 | Market Share, Size, and Revenue by Types, Applications, and Regional Forecast

Press Release

Vaccine Adjuvants

The Vaccine Adjuvants Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Vaccine Adjuvants Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , an adjuvant is a pharmacological or immunological agent that helps in synergizing and directing the adaptive immune response to a vaccine agent. Adjuvants are basically compounds that improve the body’s immunogenic reaction against antigens. Therefore, adjuvants are majorly added to vaccines to augment their capability to persuade long-term protection and safety against any kind of infections. Vaccine adjuvants are in the method of advancement, and currently, MF59 and aluminum salts are the only adjuvants that are feasible for human usage.

    There are 4 key segments covered in this Vaccine Adjuvants Systems Market report:

    • Competitor segment
    • Product type segment
    • End-use/application segment
    • Geography segment

    Vaccine Adjuvants Market with Key Segments:

    By Product Types: Type 1, Type 2, Type 3

    By Applications: Application 1, Application 2, Application 3

    By Key Players:

  • Adjuvance
  • Adjuvatis
  • Brenntag AG
  • Chemtrade Logistics
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Invivogen
  • Merck KGaA
  • Novavax
  • Oz Biosciences
  • Seppic (Air Liquide)
  • Vaxliant

    Market Overview:

  • The propelling factors for the growth of the vaccine adjuvants market include the unmet needs for vaccines against certain diseases, expanding government recommendations for immunizations, technological innovations, and increasing use of recombinant subunit and synthetic vaccines.
  • Across the world, various governmental organizations are promoting and raising awareness regarding immunization against various diseases, like anthrax, BCG, hepatitis, HPV, influenza, varicella, smallpox, and other conditions. Thus, increasing risk of infectious diseases, effectiveness of vaccines, enhanced immunogenicity, and various government initiatives are likely to enhance the demand over the forecast period.
  • The adjuvant market is gaining a boost from the increasing use of recombinant subunit vaccines. As usage is increasing, the demand for various adjuvants is expanding. Over the coming years, more developments are expected to take place, increasing the need for adjuvants. The market is also expected to grow with a moderate rate, primarily fuelled by the increasing adoption of biologics and biosimilars and rising R&D in vaccines across the world.
  • Toxicity is the single-most crucial impediment while introducing most of the adjuvants for human use. Toxicity may also increase the financial burden on market players during the development and manufacturing phases. Thus, the negative impacts of toxicity of adjuvants on vaccine manufacturing cost and safety profiles of vaccines are hindering the growth of the market.
  • Also, there is an increasing demand for vaccine adjuvants, which is directly related to the growth of the vaccine market. Furthermore, market penetration in the case of developing countries remains low, presenting an opportunity for global vaccine adjuvant manufacturers to enter the emerging markets early and acquire sizable market shares.

    Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report Provides the Following:

    Vaccine Adjuvants Market

    Key Market Trends:

    Carbohydrates adjuvants is the segment under type that is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period

    Carbohydrates are easily metabolized and generate very less toxic metabolites or long-lasting tissue deposits. Due to these advantageous reasons, their acceptance and adoption have increased since its introduction in the market. Carbohydrate adjuvants with other new types have an additional role of signaling the immune system. They boost the immune response and enhance immunogenicity.

    There have also been several recent developments made in the treatment of hepatitis C virus using direct acting antivirals, which has helped researchers to shorten treatment durations and minimal side effects for patients infected with HCV. A large number of research potential and possibilities are expected over the forecast period, which may be useful for better treatment of infectious diseases and cancer treatment. Thus, the growth rate is expected to be high for this type of vaccine adjuvant.

    Asia-Pacific holds the fastest growth and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period

    Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth, due to the presence of a large population prone to various chronic and infectious diseases, such as HIV, influenza, hepatitis, and cancer. Therefore, the introduction of innovative vaccine adjuvants provides better solutions to patients at marginally lower costs. The market is growing at a significant rate, owing to the development of innovative and efficient products to meet the increasing demand from end users.

    Vaccine Adjuvants Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Vaccine Adjuvants Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Vaccine Adjuvants Market
    • Chapter 3: Vaccine Adjuvants Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Vaccine Adjuvants Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Vaccine Adjuvants Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Vaccine Adjuvants Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Vaccine Adjuvants Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Vaccine Adjuvants Market

    ” We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

