Virtual Reality Market Key Players, Regions, Regional Outlook, Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Type and Application to 2023

The global virtual reality market was valued at USD 3.13 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 49.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 58.54% over the forecast period (2018-2023). Virtual reality blurs the line between digital and physical worlds, thereby generating a sense of being present in the virtual environment for the consumer. Several multinational corporations such as Sony and HTC are venturing into this market space. The launch of commercial virtual reality headsets is expected to accelerate the growth of the market. Technological advancements in VR are expected to generate a plethora of VR solutions with diverse capabilities, which allow consumers to experience utmost immersion. Making the VR experience more real serves as a key driver towards market adoption and penetration. Most of the available solutions in the market are limited to head tracking, paving the way for great opportunities in the development of newer technologies that increase the user’s sense of presence and immersion.

Top Manufacturers Are:

Apple Inc.

Atheer

Inc.

Blippar

Facebook Inc.

Google Inc.

Gravity Jack

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P

Holition

Improbable

Layar (Blippar Group)

Marxent Lab LLC

Meta Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nintendo Co.

Ltd

Qualcomm Technologies

Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sony Corporation

Sphero

Total Immersion

Inc.

Virtuix

February 2018 – HP announced revamp of workstation and showcased HP windows mixed reality headset – Professional Edition that delivers an immersive experience.

