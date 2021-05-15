X-ray Security Scanner Market 2019 to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of 6.88% in the year 2023, Predicts Market Research Future with Global Industry Analysis according to Size, Share, Growth, Trends
The data collected in the “Global X-ray Security Scanner Market – Segmented by End User (Aviation, Maritime, Defense), Application (People, Product), and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. X-ray Security Scanner Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.
The Global X-ray Security Scanner Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global X-ray Security Scanner Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the X-ray Security Scanner Market operations is also included in this report. The X-ray Security Scanner Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.
X-ray Security Scanner Market Segmentation by Major Players:
3DX-Ray Ltd, Adani Systems, Inc., Analogic Corporation, Astrophysics, Inc., Autoclear LLC, Eurologix Security Group Ltd, Gilardoni SPA, Kapri Corp, Rapiscan Security Products, Smiths Detection, Inc.
Overview of X-ray Security Scanner Market Report:
The x-ray security scanner market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.88% over the forecast period of 2019–2023. The scope of the market is limited to the x-ray scanners for security purposes.
The growing number of airports owing to the increasing number of people choosing to travel by air, have pushed the need for greater number of security scanner systems at airport terminals. Further, the growing incidents of drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and illegal arms trade has increased the adoption of these systems at public places including hotels, government sites, transport hubs, and museums and concert halls. However, the increasing stringency in the regulations by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), due to the possibilities of skin tissue damage have been discouraging the use of high-frequency X-ray systems, which is expected to hinder the market.
Growing Number of Terror Attacks
The growing threats from terrorist organizations, such as ISIS, and the growing instances of terrorist attacks in Europe, instabilities in countries, such as Iran, Syria, and Iraq. Growing instances of terrorist attacks in Europe in the past few years and growing threat from terrorist organizations such as ISIS is expected to drive the regional X-ray security screening system market. The November 2015 Paris attacks on multiple locations including restaurants & bars, music venues, and sports stadium forced the government of France to install scanning equipment in all the public places, thereby impacting the industry positively. Further, the bombings in Brussels in March 2016, also compelled the government of Belgium to deploy advanced scanning systems at airports and metro stations all over the country. Such threats are expected to drive the governmental bodies to implement improved inspection systems, thus propelling the industry growth over the next seven years.
Demand for Enhanced X-ray Screening Procedures from Aviation Industry
Due to the increase in government investment in the aviation industry of developing countries, like India and China, the demand for these devices is expected to increase. Also, airports are hubs to cargo inventory. Tracking, securing, and inspecting all shipping cargo containers are challenging tasks, which are facilitated by x-ray scanners. There lies a potential threat of smuggling banned substances in flights, things like radiological explosives, weapons, and conventional explosive devices. This threat is also fueling the demand for X-ray security scanner. According to the IATA, the 10-year growth rate for global cargo freight was at 3.1% in 2017, and these numbers are further expected to increase the demand for X-ray scanners.
