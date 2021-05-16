ATV and UTV Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Global ATV and UTV Market valued approximately USD 8.52 Billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The ATV and UTV market is developing and expanding at a significant pace considering the global scenario. An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) is a vehicle fitted with four low-pressure tires & handle bars. It is known for its maneuverability & off-road capabilities and is precisely utilized in military, survey, forestry, agriculture, sports, and other sectors. The market growth is primarily driven by rising purchasing power of individuals, increase in recreational off-road activities and adventure sports. Additionally, growing adoption of the vehicles in agriculture and military activities, and government initiatives to support driving ATVs and UTVs on road are likely to propel the growth of the market. However, expenses associated with the maintenance is expected to hamper the market growth.
The regional analysis of Global ATV and UTV Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.
The leading market players mainly include-
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Vehicle Type:
ATV
UTV
By Displacement:
400 (CC)
400-800 (CC)
800 (CC)
By Fuel Type:
Gasoline Powered
Diesel Powered
Electric Powered
Solar Powered
By Application:
Utility
Sports
Others
By End User:
Agriculture
Military
Mountaineering
Others
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global ATV and UTV Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Global ATV and UTV Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Global ATV and UTV Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Global ATV and UTV Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5. Global ATV and UTV Market, By Vehicle Type
Chapter 6. Global ATV and UTV Market, By Displacement
Chapter 7. Global ATV and UTV Market, By Fuel Type
Chapter 8. Global ATV and UTV Market, By Application
Chapter 9. Global ATV and UTV Market, By End Users
Chapter 10. Global ATV and UTV Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 12. Research Process
Continuous…
